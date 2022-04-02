New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.29 and last traded at $41.77. 6,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 920,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $17,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,427,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,119,000 after purchasing an additional 372,347 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,805,000 after purchasing an additional 836,467 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

