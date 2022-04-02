New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Down 21.3% in March

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,060,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 125,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,165,000 after purchasing an additional 36,248,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,241,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340,959 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247,393 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $74,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,023,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,905,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, April 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 8th.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.