New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,086 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Hope Bancorp worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 203,959 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,175,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 73,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

HOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

