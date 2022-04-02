New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Alliance Data Systems worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after buying an additional 1,874,671 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 668.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,341,000 after buying an additional 580,557 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $31,893,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 302,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 111.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,543,000 after purchasing an additional 243,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADS opened at $56.80 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback 200,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

