New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 107,800 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,919 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Southwestern Energy worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,969,000 after acquiring an additional 87,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after acquiring an additional 247,780 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,048 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,238,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after acquiring an additional 981,475 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.35 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

