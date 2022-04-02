New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 37,274 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,274 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Antero Midstream worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 63.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 107,806 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 28.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 425,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $149,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AM. Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

AM opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.88.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

