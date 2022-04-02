New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,600 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.24% of La-Z-Boy worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after buying an additional 371,573 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

LZB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

LZB stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $571.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile (Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.