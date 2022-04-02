New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 280,885 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,885 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of ChampionX worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ChampionX by 76.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 178,420 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in ChampionX by 7.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,329,000 after purchasing an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 917.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 159,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in ChampionX by 262.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of CHX opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 2.99. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

About ChampionX (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.