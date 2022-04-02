NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NewMarket stock traded up $10.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $334.80. 42,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $296.05 and a fifty-two week high of $394.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.12.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $576.57 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 23.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 160.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at $89,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 196.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

