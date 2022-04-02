NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 78,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 872,207 shares.The stock last traded at $7.02 and had previously closed at $6.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.09 million, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

