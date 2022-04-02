NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $9.28

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.28, but opened at $8.97. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 1,761 shares.

NEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.43.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,135,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 209,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 391.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 81,993 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,336,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 725,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

