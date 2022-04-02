Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NCBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average is $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NCBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.39. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $506,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,663 shares of company stock worth $978,756. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

