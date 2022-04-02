Nkarta’s (NKTX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nkarta’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKTX. William Blair began coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.33.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nkarta by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

