NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 2,300 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Shares of BAP opened at $170.50 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $182.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average of $134.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.06). Credicorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $938.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

