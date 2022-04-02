NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 389.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 57.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $300.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.42 and its 200 day moving average is $312.54. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $406.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

LAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.33.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.