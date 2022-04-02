NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,148 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 42,042 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.03. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

