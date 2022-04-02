NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.18% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,197,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 64,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $105.47 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $106.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.22.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.