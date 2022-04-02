NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

PulteGroup stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

