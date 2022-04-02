Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:NBN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 71,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,478. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $283.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.56. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $41.05.
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.28 million.
About Northeast Bank (Get Rating)
Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.
