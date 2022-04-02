Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.55. 735,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average is $118.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,474,000. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,961,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

