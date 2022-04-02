Northland Securities Trims Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Target Price to $4.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.81.
KALA opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 2,750.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.
