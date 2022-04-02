Northland Securities Trims Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Target Price to $4.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.81.

KALA opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 1,085.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 2,750.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

