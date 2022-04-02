Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

NYSE NOC traded up $7.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $454.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $322.90 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $417.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.56.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

