Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Up 3.3%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) was up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.91. Approximately 447,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,031,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,127,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,114 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

