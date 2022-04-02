Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NVS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $87.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,631. Novartis has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $196.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.72.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after acquiring an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3,631.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,201,000 after acquiring an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 401,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

