Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $63.54

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and traded as high as $69.32. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $69.32, with a volume of 430 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novozymes A/S (NVZMF)
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.