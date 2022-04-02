Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVZMY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $313.33.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average is $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

About Novozymes A/S (Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.