NOW Token (NOW) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.15 Million

NOW Token (NOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. NOW Token has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $1,803.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NOW Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One NOW Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00049980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.62 or 0.07504665 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,123.78 or 1.00052414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00046283 BTC.

NOW Token Coin Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 83,414,980 coins. The official message board for NOW Token is medium.com/@changenow_io . The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

