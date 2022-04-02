Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) will report $7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.98 and the lowest is $7.65. Nucor reported earnings per share of $3.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $20.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.29 to $21.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $9.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of NUE opened at $149.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $157.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $683,804,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 112.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

