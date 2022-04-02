Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvalent Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of NUVL stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 121,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,830. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25. Nuvalent has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $40.82.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

