Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NVEI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvei from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nuvei has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $140.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

