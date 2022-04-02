Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Price Target Increased to C$90.00 by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Nuvei (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a C$65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nuvei to a buy rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$169.00 to C$143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$107.40.

Nuvei stock opened at C$94.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.02. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of C$54.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

