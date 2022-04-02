NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.98.

NUVSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$10.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $8.66 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.