NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:NVEC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,218. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. NVE has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.13.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 52.91%. The business had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NVE by 60.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NVE by 55.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVE by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NVE by 326.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in NVE by 142,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

