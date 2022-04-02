Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

NYSE OXY opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

