Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.35.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. 21,019,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,956,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after buying an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 421,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.