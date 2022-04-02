Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,961. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 3.04.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $11,537,000. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after acquiring an additional 964,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,341,000 after acquiring an additional 846,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

