Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.52. 4,479,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,824,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.32.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

