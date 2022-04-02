Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.46. 7,519,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,214,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0696 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

