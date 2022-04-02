Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 9.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 44.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura reduced their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,791,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,252,059. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

