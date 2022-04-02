Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,217,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,555. The stock has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.36 and a 200 day moving average of $230.59.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.14.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

