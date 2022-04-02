Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $357,000 Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Renasant during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the third quarter worth about $240,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Renasant by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Renasant by 45.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

RNST stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 455,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,899. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

