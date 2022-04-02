Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $3.37

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.47. Ocugen shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 66,161 shares trading hands.

OCGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $658.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 4.65.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $216,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.