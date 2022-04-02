Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of OCUL opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $372.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 130,632 shares of company stock valued at $696,590 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 157,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,146 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

