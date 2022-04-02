OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Shares Down 13.8%

Shares of Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) were down 13.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 10,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 18,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get OI alerts:

About OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.