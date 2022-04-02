Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Okta by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,406 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $614,155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,042,000 after buying an additional 247,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $148.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,300. Okta has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.71.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.