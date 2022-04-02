Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $650.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $65,894.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

