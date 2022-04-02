Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL opened at $129.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.71 and a 200 day moving average of $158.37. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,343,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Omnicell by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Omnicell by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.