One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.47.

NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,996. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $73.81 million, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.93. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 68,741 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

