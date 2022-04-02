Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE OPY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 41,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $534.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $55.75.
Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $365.12 million for the quarter.
About Oppenheimer (Get Rating)
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oppenheimer (OPY)
