Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OPY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 41,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $534.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $365.12 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Oppenheimer by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

