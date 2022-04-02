OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OptimumBank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $19.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

